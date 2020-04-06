Butterfly house raising 'black market' praying mantids, even when no one is there to see them

A black market shipment

"This is like Christmas," Yankoski said March 10 when the shipment of black-market egg cases arrived packed in two re-purposed greek yogurt containers. "Some people get a puppy. I get 1,000 babies."

The eggs were found Feb. 26 disguised inside Xbox video game controllers in a package flagged by U.S. customs agents in Louisville, CBP spokesman Steven Bansbach said.

The package was being sent from Germany to Texas, but was searched because both the shipper and receiver have past violations for the illegal importation of mantid larvae, Bansbach said.

"There is a large network for people that like to have exotic animals," Bansbach said. "You may not realize it, but a lot of people want a praying mantis as a pet and they are kind of in cahoots with each other."

Online prices for some of the insects can reach more than $100 in the U.S. and dozens or hundreds can hatch from each egg case.

The praying mantis is part of a class of insects called mantids. While some types of mantids are already widespread in the U.S., other exotic species popular with pet owners are illegal to import into the country.