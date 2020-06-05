Butterfly House, Shaw Nature Reserve to reopen June 16

The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield and the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit plans to reopen on June 16 after closing in March because of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

At first, the Butterfly House will be open for hour-long guided tours only, with a minimum of two people and a maximum of nine. Reservations are required, and staff will take guests through a special exhibit, “Under the Big Top” and include a live butterfly release and live animal encounters.

Masks are required for anyone over age 9 and recommended for those ages 3-9.

After the first phase, the Butterfly House plans to moved to timed electronic ticketing entry on July 7. Tickets will be available in hour-long time slots online and by phone only.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will also open on June 16. The garden and nature reserve will also implement additional rules, including requiring tickets bought in advance and masks for those 9 and older. For more information, visit mobot.org or shawnature.org.

The Butterfly House will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, visit butterflyhouse.org.

