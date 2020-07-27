Camp Webegee partially closes following positive coronavirus test

WEBSTER GROVES — Camp Webegee for kids in the 5- and 6-year-old age group is canceled following a positive coronavirus test by a child in that age group.
The child experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23.
Camp for kids in age groups 7-12 will continue as planned through the end of camp next week. Kids who wish to opt out of the remainder of camp may do so.
Parents of children in the 5- and 6-year-old age group will be refunded.
