Camp Webegee partially closes following positive coronavirus test
Camp Webegee partially closes following positive coronavirus test

Daniel Maki, 17, a counselor at Camp Webegee in Blackburn Park in Webster Groves, ignores the rain and plays catch with one of the campers on Monday, July 15, 2019. 

WEBSTER GROVES — Camp Webegee for kids in the 5- and 6-year-old age group is canceled following a positive coronavirus test by a child in that age group. 

The child experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23. 

Camp for kids in age groups 7-12 will continue as planned through the end of camp next week. Kids who wish to opt out of the remainder of camp may do so. 

Parents of children in the 5- and 6-year-old age group will be refunded. 

