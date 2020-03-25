Canada’s virus aid package provides monthly payments, defers student loans

OTTAWA — Canada’s C$27 billion ($18.8 billion) aid package will give people affected by the coronavirus outbreak C$2,000 a month and delay student loan repayments, among other measures to boost the economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

C$2,000 is equivalent to about $1,410.

The bill also includes C$55 billion in the form of tax deferrals. Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said additional measures would be unveiled "in coming days," with expectations for aid to the struggling airline and energy sectors.

After almost a day of wrangling, the House of Commons agreed early on Wednesday to approve the stimulus. The Canada Emergency Response Benefit bill passed the Senate, and is expected to get royal assent, a formality, later on Wednesday.

A new portal will be set up by April 6, for people who have lost jobs or are unable to work, to apply for the monthly payments, which will run for four months. More than half a million people applied for unemployment insurance last week alone.

"We are hopeful that the system will be up and running by April 6 and the checks and direct deposits will be flowing days after that," Trudeau told reporters outside his house.

The plan also delays student loan payments for three months.

A total of 2,792 Canadians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 27 have died, while more than a million people have applied for unemployment benefits in less than two weeks.

Trudeau said Canada was testing 10,000 people a day for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, and Canada was ramping up production of emergency medical equipment and medication.