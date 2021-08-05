Cardinals donate 800 tickets to St. Louis County's vaccination incentive program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The county health department announced on Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals donated 800 game tickets for the county's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Vaccine recipients at certain vaccination clinics or back to school events will receive two tickets to the Sept. 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, the announcement said.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and region, driven largely by the ultra-contagious delta variant. The Cardinals and county urged residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

The tickets will be available, until they run out, at the following vaccination clinics:

• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Road, 63125

• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aug. 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, 63121

• 4 - 7 p.m., Aug. 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63127

• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Road, 63134

• Aug. 21, at a time to be determined: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 West Florissant Ave., 63136