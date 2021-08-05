Cardinals donate 800 tickets to St. Louis County's vaccination incentive program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The county health department announced on Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals donated 800 game tickets for the county's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Vaccine recipients at certain vaccination clinics or back to school events will receive two tickets to the Sept. 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, the announcement said.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and region, driven largely by the ultra-contagious delta variant. The Cardinals and county urged residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
The tickets will be available, until they run out, at the following vaccination clinics:
• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Road, 63125
-
In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high
-
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
-
St. Louis County judge temporarily blocks county mask mandate
-
County meeting attendees should quarantine even if fully vaccinated, city health officials warn
-
Southwest Missouri hospital system reports most COVID-19 patients yet over weekend
• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aug. 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, 63121
• 4 - 7 p.m., Aug. 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63127
• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Road, 63134
• Aug. 21, at a time to be determined: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 West Florissant Ave., 63136
Vaccines will be available to anyone 12 and older. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered, and no appointments are necessary.
The nonprofit Operation Food Search will also provide meal boxes at the Aug. 9 clinic.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.