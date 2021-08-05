 Skip to main content
Cardinals donate 800 tickets to St. Louis County's vaccination incentive program
0 comments
alert

Cardinals donate 800 tickets to St. Louis County's vaccination incentive program

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The county health department announced on Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals donated 800 game tickets for the county's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Vaccine recipients at certain vaccination clinics or back to school events will receive two tickets to the Sept. 29 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, the announcement said.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and region, driven largely by the ultra-contagious delta variant. The Cardinals and county urged residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

The tickets will be available, until they run out, at the following vaccination clinics:

• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Road, 63125

• 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aug. 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, 63121

• 4 - 7 p.m., Aug. 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 63127

• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Road, 63134

• Aug. 21, at a time to be determined: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 West Florissant Ave., 63136

Vaccines will be available to anyone 12 and older. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered, and no appointments are necessary.

The nonprofit Operation Food Search will also provide meal boxes at the Aug. 9 clinic.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories