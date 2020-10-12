 Skip to main content
CARES Act funding rolling out soon to St. Louis County municipalities
CLAYTON — St. Louis County will begin sending federal coronavirus aid to county municipalities by week's end, to help cover pandemic costs, County Executive Sam Page said on Monday.

The money is part of a $173.5 million allocation to St. Louis County by the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The county has set aside $47 million to help cover pandemic public safety costs in its 88 municipalities. Municipalities have to apply for funding; the county extended the deadline for applications to Tuesday at 5 p.m., Page said.

More than 1,600 St. Louis County households have received rental or mortgage assistance via CARES act funds, Page said. The county awarded $19.2 million to small businesses, and $2.6 million to nonprofits for food distribution.

