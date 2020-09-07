Carnival in Bellefontaine Neighbors shut down by St. Louis County Health Department

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The St. Louis County Health Department on Sunday shut down a carnival that opened without necessary permits or an approved safety plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Fun Times Shows, the carnival’s operator, requested permits on Friday for the event in Bellefontaine Neighbors that evening. County rules mandate that applications for temporary food permits must be submitted at least 10 days before the event.
The request for food permits was denied, according to the health department, as was a COVID-19 safety plan submitted by organizers that same day.
The department learned that the event was operating without permits or an approved safety plan on Friday night. Health inspectors were sent to the carnival, along with the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department, to document violations and deliver a second letter stating that the organizers legally could not operate.
“Under no circumstances will this event be allowed to continue operations, and it will be shut down if organizers attempt to reopen,” the health department said in a statement.
State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, posted pictures on Twitter of the carnival at the Grand Slam Market Place at Chambers Road and Highway 367.
@StLCountyDOH surely y’all didn’t give approval for there to be a CARNIVAL in a zip code amongst the hardest hit by COVID-19 IN THE ENTIRE STATE OF MISSOURI?! Nah, y’all couldn’t have— not as long as it took to get testing in North St. Louis County.https://t.co/UZvP64H44X pic.twitter.com/dhlqw8dDT6— Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) September 6, 2020
Details about the carnival posted on www.streetz1051.com, which was a sponsor, include that it had a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, carnival rides and food vendors. An image on that website said rides would be sanitized frequently and that the carnival began Wednesday and was scheduled to run through Monday.
Efforts to reach a carnival organizer were not successful Sunday. Miranda Avant-Elliott, a Bellefontaine Neighbors alderman, emailed the Post-Dispatch a document showing the city had issued a special permit dated Thursday to the carnival to operate. She said it was issued without the approval of the Board of Aldermen.
Proudie also said in a tweet that videos of fist fights and shots fired at the carnival were circulating on social media, and that many attendees were not wearing masks or social distancing.
Moline Acres police Sgt. Gary Spencer said Sunday the department had received several calls on the previous night from the carnival, but didn’t have details. Bellefontaine Neighbors police reported no calls to the location. Moline Acres’ jurisdiction covers a front parking lot, while Bellefontaine Neighbors police handle the rest of the mall.
Hospital admissions decrease
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Sunday said new COVID-19 hospital admissions, with data lagged two days, decreased from 29 on Saturday to 26. The seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions, also with the data lag, also dropped from 39 yesterday to 36; the seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations also went down, from 299 to 293.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients decreased from 274 on Saturday to 267 on Sunday, as did suspected cases, which went from 100 to 72.
The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in intensive-care units increased from 76 to 82 today, as did the number of patients on ventilators, from 48 to 53.
At the four hospitals that make up the task force — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged Saturday, bringing the total number discharged to 5,406.
Missouri added a record number of new COVID-19 deaths Saturday after a data review revealed dozens of virus deaths from earlier this summer that were never counted in the state’s tally. The state added 77 deaths Saturday, but said 72 of them occurred in June, July and August.
On Sunday, the state reported 93,434 positive cases and 1,658 deaths, an increase of 1,232 cases and 19 deaths from a day earlier.
In Illinois, the total number of positive cases hit 249,580 on Sunday with 8,171 people dead.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story gave the wrong municipality where the main part of the carnival took place.
