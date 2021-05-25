 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC: One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments

CDC: One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine a shot in the arm for Campbell's Olympic preparation

Swimmer Cate Campbell receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, May 10, 2021. The Australian government announced after a special National Cabinet meeting that Olympic participants would be vaccinated under a priority group which includes health-care workers, Indigenous people aged over 55 and people older than 70. (AP Photo/John Pye)

 John Pye

Nearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said 164,378,258 people, or 49.5% of the total U.S. population, had received at least one dose, while 131,078,608 people, or 50% of the adult population, in the country are fully vaccinated.

The United States has administered 287,788,872 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 359,004,955 doses, according to the agency.

Those figures are up from the 286,890,900 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 24 out of the 357,250,475 doses delivered.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony discuss impacts of the pandemic on children

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports