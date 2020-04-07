CDC removes unusual guidance to doctors about drug favored by Trump

Doctors and other health experts had further criticized the guidance as suggesting that doctors might prescribe the medications when it isn't established whether or not they are effective or harmful.

Now the CDC website no longer includes that information. Instead, its first sentence says: “There are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

The updated, and shortened, guidance adds that “Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials” for use on coronavirus patients.

The CDC did not immediately respond to questions about the removal of the original guidance. In a statement, it had originally told Reuters it had crafted the guidance for doctors at the request of a coronavirus task force, which urged prompt action.

Jeffrey Flier, a former dean of Harvard Medical School who had criticized the original guidance, applauded the updated version, calling it “substantially improved.”

“It states the facts without in effect recommending that physicians prescribe the drugs despite a lack of adequate evidence,” Flier said.

The hydroxychloroquine debate has heated up and become more political as President Trump this weekend said he might want to take the drug himself.