CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles reports coronavirus outbreak of 18 cases

ST. CHARLES — CenterPointe Hospital has stopped admitting patients after 15 staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said.

The 150-bed psychiatric hospital offers mental health and addiction treatment.

Hospital leaders do not know the source of the infections from the coronavirus, according to a statement. The hospital had previously banned visitors, required the use of masks and other protective equipment and taken the temperatures of staff, among other efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The hospital obtained COVID-19 tests for staff who did not have symptoms but had been exposed to the illness.

Outpatient services will now be provided by telehealth.

"We are grateful for our dedicated staff who continue to care for psychiatric patients who need the services we offer, and our thoughts and prayers are with our own staff and all healthcare professionals who put themselves on the front lines to serve the patients affected by this unprecedented event," reads a statement from the hospital.

