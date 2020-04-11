Check online and avoid the line at some Schnucks in the era of social distancing

Schnucks, which has been limiting the number of customers in some stores to avoid crowds in an era of social distancing, has introduced an online way of checking to see whether there will be a wait.

Not every store has a limit on the number of customers. But for those that do, the Schnucks web page lists the number of customer spots available in each store, and how many people are waiting. The company says that if there is a line, an employee will assign shoppers a number, and call out when it’s their turn. Or they can give the employee their cell phone number, and wait in their car for a text.

Schnucks and Dierbergs announced last weekend that they were limiting the number of shoppers in some stores, and were also asking only one person per household to enter, to limit potential exposure to the new coronavirus. Other companies, like Walmart, have done the same.

On Wednesday, Schnucks asked shoppers to wear face masks, and Dierbergs said the same Friday.

