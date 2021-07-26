Chicago may reimpose mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions if daily cases top 200, mayor warns

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will consider reinstating a mask mandate and other restrictions if the city starts to consistently record more than 200 new COVID cases per day, she said.

Lightfoot made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times where she was asked about the pandemic and expressed alarm about rising totals among the unvaccinated, as she did during a news conference last week.

Asked what her threshold is for reinstating a mask mandate, Lightfoot said, “Well, look, if we get back into an area where we feel like we’re in a red zone, which we are working very hard to make sure that our daily case rate is below 200, if we start to see consistently going over that, we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, but we’re going to look back at other tools that we’ve been compelled to use.

“I hope we don’t get there,’ Lightfoot added. “What we’re going to keep focusing on is pushing the vaccine. But my number one priority is to keep people safe.”

As of July 19, the most recent city data available, Chicago’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was 130, a 76% increase from the previous week, when the figure was 74 cases.