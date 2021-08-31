Chicago now asks unvaccinated travelers to quarantine — even with a negative COVID-19 test

The travel advisory was downgraded from mandatory to optional late June, but since its introduction in July 2020, it has not been strictly enforced. Vaccinated people do not have any additional recommendations for travel beyond wearing a mask while in airports, planes, trains and other public transportation settings.

Asked about what unvaccinated children who travel for Labor Day weekend should do about balancing the quarantine recommendation with in-person schooling, Arwady deferred to individual school districts’ policies.

“I would not recommend traveling if you’ve got unvaccinated children,” Arwady said. “I know that’s hard for people, but we’re just trying to avoid infection.”

Chicago Public Schools, however, is only offering a remote learning option for those who qualify for its Virtual Academy because of specific medical conditions, and to those directed to quarantine by the district because they tested positive for the coronavirus or they are unvaccinated and came in close contact with an infected person.

Arwady noted the updated travel advisory was based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but quarantining is still not mandatory for travelers arriving to Chicago.