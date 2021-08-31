Chicago now asks unvaccinated travelers to quarantine — even with a negative COVID-19 test

CHICAGO — Chicago’s travel advisory has expanded to the rest of the U.S. except for one state, and the city is now recommending more stringent quarantine and testing for unvaccinated people starting this week.
With the delta variant of the coronavirus surging nationwide, all other states and territories except Vermont are now on the city’s list of high-risk travel areas from which unvaccinated travelers are advised to take extra COVID-19 precautions, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Tuesday news conference.
Previously, those precautions included either quarantining for 10 days or testing negative no more than 72 hours before arrival. But now, the city will recommend unvaccinated travelers get tested twice: three to five days before traveling, and three to five days after traveling.
They must also quarantine for seven days after arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative. If they do not get tested upon return, they should quarantine for 10 days.
“Unfortunately COVID is surging across the entire United States,” Arwady said. “We’re doing much better than that here in Chicago, but nevertheless the news remains not good from a COVID perspective at the national level.”
Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Guam were added to the advisory this week because they surpassed the threshold of 15 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
The travel advisory was downgraded from mandatory to optional late June, but since its introduction in July 2020, it has not been strictly enforced. Vaccinated people do not have any additional recommendations for travel beyond wearing a mask while in airports, planes, trains and other public transportation settings.
Asked about what unvaccinated children who travel for Labor Day weekend should do about balancing the quarantine recommendation with in-person schooling, Arwady deferred to individual school districts’ policies.
“I would not recommend traveling if you’ve got unvaccinated children,” Arwady said. “I know that’s hard for people, but we’re just trying to avoid infection.”
Chicago Public Schools, however, is only offering a remote learning option for those who qualify for its Virtual Academy because of specific medical conditions, and to those directed to quarantine by the district because they tested positive for the coronavirus or they are unvaccinated and came in close contact with an infected person.
Arwady noted the updated travel advisory was based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but quarantining is still not mandatory for travelers arriving to Chicago.
The latest travel guidance comes on the second day of a full fall return to in-person learning for CPS schools. Arwady on Tuesday sought to tamp down fears of COVID-19 spread in those schools after photos of hallways packed with students circulated on social media. She said parents who are concerned should contact their schools individually, but that overall the mask mandate and ventilation protocols should work to stifle the risk of COVID-19.
“I’m glad to see kids back in school, frankly, and we’ve seen pictures like that from all over the U.S., even before a vaccine was available, and somewhat to people’s surprise, we didn’t see that driving major outbreaks,” Arwady said. “There will be cases, don’t get me wrong, but I expect cases to broadly track what we’re seeing in the general community among COVID.”
The latest citywide COVID-19 data have begun to show the current delta-driven surge might be flattening, Arwady said. Chicago is averaging 467 daily cases, which is a 1% increase from a week ago, while test positivity slightly decreased to 4.3%. Arwady said that plateau is good news even as the caseload remains at a high-transmission risk territory.
“I think having the masks on universally indoors has really helped slow that increase,” Arwady said.
The numbers for hospitalizations and occupied intensive care unit beds, though still at lower risk for now, will likely creep into the substantial risk category since those metrics tend to lag behind increases in positive cases, Arwady said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday at an unrelated event in Decatur that it’s “always good news” when measures of coronavirus transmission begin to slow down.
“The fact is that I think we’ve all lived through this long enough now to not jump the gun and say, ‘Oh gosh, it’s flattened out, everything is so much better,’” Pritzker said. “We’ve got to really see the curve heading downward. But I’m very hopeful of that.”
Pritzker pointed to the statewide data on new patients being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19-like illness as one potential sign that the delta surge may be leveling out.
While hospitals are seeing higher and higher patient loads, the numbers aren’t rising as quickly as they had been.
The seven-day average of new hospital admissions statewide increased from 115 per day during the week ending Aug. 1 to 209 per day during the week ending Aug. 15, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That’s an increase of nearly 82%.
By the week ending Saturday, the most recent data available, an average of 233 patients per day were being admitted to Illinois hospital for COVID-19-like illness, an increase of only about 11% since the week ending Aug. 15.
Overall, an average of 2,201 COVID-19 patients per day were filling hospital beds statewide during the week ending Monday, up from an average of 2,021 the previous week and an average of 827 per day a month earlier.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 4,871 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. That pushed the seven-day average of new cases above 4,000 for the first time since the week ending Jan. 28, when the massive fall surge was subsiding.
The state reported 26 more fatalities Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 23,953 since the start of the pandemic.