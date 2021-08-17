 Skip to main content
Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge
0 comments

Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School masks, state worker vaccinations required in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker before signing legislation that expands protections for immigrant and refugee communities at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

 Rich Hein

CHICAGO — Chicago will require masks in all public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the city’s top doctor announced Tuesday.

The mandate, which takes effect Friday for everyone over age 2, is similar to rules in place for much of last year. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking. Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.

Chicago is reporting more than 400 cases of COVID-19, a threshold health officials say signals a higher transmission risk. However, the count is far lower than a winter peak of more than 3,000 daily cases, according to Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

She said no further restrictions or closures were planned.

“Our goal is to remain open but careful,” Arwady said at a news conference. “In terms of where we’ve been, as a city, it is not a cause for alarm. It is a cause for caution.”

Currently, Chicago is averaging 18 COVID-19-related hospitalizations a day, which is down from a peak of roughly 200 a day, Arwady said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to consider when choosing a therapist

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News