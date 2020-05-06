Child-care aid on the way for low-income Missouri families who lost jobs in pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Social Services will use $66 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to expand child care assistance to low-income families and care providers.
The funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has allowed the state to make temporary changes in eligibility for state child care subsidies beginning May 1.
Low-income families who who have lost jobs because of the pandemic are eligible for a full 90-day child care subsidy through December. Other caregivers or parents, making between 1.38 to 2.15 times the federal poverty level, who are still employed or attend school or training will also be eligible through Aug. 31 for a transitional child care subsidy, which provides either 80 percent or 60 percent of child care costs, depending on income.
Child care providers that have remained open to care for children of essential workers can also receive one-time payments based on their capacity, from $1,000 for providers serving less than 10 children to $7,500 for more than 200.
Child care providers that offer care during non-traditional hours — from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — are also eligible for a $100 monthly stipend for every child care slot for April, May and June.
The state also allocated $10 million for grants to universities and colleges to establish on-campus child care programs that serve low-income families.
Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that the decision on whether to send children back to day care or other providers now will be up to individual families.
"If you don't feel like you're taking your child to a safe place, I wouldn't be doing it," Parson said.
Residents can apply for the new subsidies at MyDSS.mo.gov.
More information on the programs can be found at the Missouri Department of Social Services website at https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19. People can also call 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.
