China says U.S. report on the origins of COVID-19 is without credibility

A joint study by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) published this year all but ruled out the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, saying that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably via the wildlife trade.

Critics said the study failed to investigate the Wuhan labs and did not examine the raw data required to understand the virus’s early transmission routes.

The WHO last month established a new Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) and called on China to supply the raw data to help any new investigation. China has declined, citing patient privacy rules.

In an open letter to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week, a group of scientists critical of the organization said that although they welcomed a new investigation into COVID-19’s origins, the proposed composition of the SAGO panel lacked the necessary skills and impartiality.

On Monday, the WHO unexpectedly announced that it was reopening applications for its SAGO panel for three days, seeking experts in social science, anthropology, ethics, political science and biosafety/biosecurity.

It did not say whether any of the 26 previously-announced nominees had dropped out or whether the panel was being expanded. Its list was published on Oct 13, to be followed by a two-week public consultation period for feedback.