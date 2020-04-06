China sees rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases

BEIJING — Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as the government struggled to stamp out the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

INTERACTIVE: Graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus

Imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass the virus to others, have become China’s chief concern after draconian containment measures succeeded in slashing the overall infection rate.

“The risk of imported cases from our neighboring countries keeps rising,” NHC spokesman Mi Feng told a news conference, adding that China needed to keep alert and prevent a resurgence of the epidemic.

Hubei province, the original epicenter of the outbreak, accounted for almost half the new asymptomatic cases. A total of 705 people with asymptomatic cases were under medical observation around mainland China.