Chinese media criticize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, claim Chinese-made vaccines are safer

BEIJING — Chinese state media outlets have run a series of articles criticizing Western COVID-19 vaccines in the past week, including Pfizer’s, while touting China-made vaccines as safer and more accessible.

The reports have come as China’s vaccines, which are being rolled out to countries including Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey, have faced criticism in the West for insufficient data disclosure.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, has published more than 10 reports in the past week critical of vaccines and inoculation schemes in the West.

About half of them have referred to reported deaths of some highly frail patients in Norway after being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

In a Jan. 15 editorial, the Global Times accused mainstream U.S. and British news outlets of “deliberately downplaying the deaths” and “using propaganda power to promote the Pfizer vaccine and smearing Chinese vaccines.”

“Those major Western media will immediately hype any unfavorable information about Chinese vaccines and try to amplify their impact on public psychology,” it said.