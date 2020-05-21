You are the owner of this article.
Church in St. Louis County sues over coronavirus-based attendance limits, arguing they're unconstitutional
Church in St. Louis County sues over coronavirus-based attendance limits, arguing they're unconstitutional

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A church this week sued St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the acting head of the county health department for placing restrictions on church attendance that it says are unconstitutional.

The suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by the Church of the Word, a nondenominational Christian church, asks a judge to prohibit enforcement of the orders. The orders were enacted weeks ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The suit says county health regulations treat religious gatherings "less favorably" than secular gatherings and unconstitutionally burden the church's right of assembly and religious freedom.

Page on Wednesday said religious services could be held with social distancing practices and a limit of 25% of the capacity allowed under a church's fire code. He also strongly encouraged the wearing of masks. The suit says the church has a maximum seating capacity of 162, with room for 120 in the current setup. It says 50 to 70 people regularly attend services.  

The suit says Zoom and other electronic meetings are no substitute for communion, singing, fellowship meals and evangelizing, which must be done in-person. The size of the sanctuary makes keeping a six-foot distance impossible for all who regularly attend the church, the suit says. The police have been called once when the church was conducting a service, according to the suit.

A Page spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment. 

Download PDF Read the Church of the Word suit against county officials

The Church of the Word, at 801 Hawkins Road in unincorporated St. Louis County southwest of Fenton, was known as Bethesda Faith Temple until 2017, the suit says.

The case is one of a series sparked by stay-at-home orders in the area, including lawsuits filed by two gyms in St. Louis County, an antique store in St. Louis and a group of area Christians. 

