Church in St. Louis County sues over coronavirus-related attendance limits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A church this week sued St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the acting head of the county health department for placing restrictions on church attendance that it says are unconstitutional.

The suit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by the Church of the Word, a nondenominational Christian church, asks a judge to prohibit enforcement of the orders. The county restrictions were enacted weeks ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The suit says county health regulations treat religious gatherings "less favorably" than secular gatherings and unconstitutionally burden the church's right of assembly and religious freedom.

Page on Wednesday said religious services could be held with social distancing practices and a limit of 25% of the capacity allowed under a church's fire code. He also strongly encouraged the wearing of masks. The suit says the church has a maximum seating capacity of 162, with room for 120 in the current setup. It says 50 to 70 people regularly attend services.