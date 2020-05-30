You are the owner of this article.
Church of God in Christ conference, which draws tens of thousands to St. Louis, canceled due to COVID-19
COGIC meets with Mayor Lyda Krewson

Charles E. Blake Sr., the presiding bishop of Church of God in Christ, holds a press conference after discussing policing issues with Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. COGIC is holding its annual convention in St. Louis this week. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Concern over the coronavirus pandemic has spurred the Church of God in Christ denomination to cancel its annual Holy Convocation event, which in previous years has drawn tens of thousands of people here.

The event has been held in St. Louis since 2010 and had been scheduled for Nov. 2 through Nov. 11.

This year, the church instead will hold an "online experience" instead, Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr. said in a video Saturday announcing the cancellation.

"There are still too many unanswered questions as to how this type of densely-populated church gathering can be accomplished while ensuring the safety of all convention attendees," Blake said.

This is only the second time that the event has been canceled, according to a press release.

The announcement is the latest blow to the convention and tourism industry here caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, is the largest African-American Pentecostal denomination. The annual convocation is sought by cities because it brings in millions of dollars in tourism business.



