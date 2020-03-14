Churchill museum in Fulton closes temporarily on Sunday
A dramatic view of “Breakthrough,” sculpted from a section of the Berlin Wall by Winston Churchill’s granddaughter, artist Edwina Sandys, and the historic Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which was moved from London to Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., as part of the National Churchill Museum, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on May 3-5. Photo courtesy Fulton CVB

Bronze bas relief sculpture of Winston Churchill delivering his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in front the National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Mo. Photo by Notley Hawkins for VisitFulton

FULTON, Mo. —  America’s National Churchill Museum will temporarily close to the public, effective Sunday, to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum officials said they are uncertain how long the museum will remain closed.

All public programs and events scheduled during the closure will be cancelled or postponed. The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, will also be closed, although visitors can still tour the exterior of the historic landmark. Visitors also will be able to visit Breakthrough, the monumental sculpture created from sections of the Berlin Wall.

On Friday, Westminster College, where the museum is located, said students who have left campus for spring break will remain away from campus for an extended period.

