Cities in St. Louis County to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers, more cities could follow

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Maryland Heights will require all city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30 or face termination, officials voted this week.

The municipality follows Webster Groves, St. Louis, health care providers and private businesses in the region mandating that workers get immunized. It may be a signal of things to come in other St. Louis County municipalities, said Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis.

“I think a number of cities are discussing it,” he said. “And I think you’ll probably see more doing it once the vaccine is fully approved” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines are approved in the U.S. through an emergency authorization, but the FDA could give full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine as soon as Monday, The New York Times reported Friday.

Several residents and some city workers attended the Maryland Heights City Council meeting Thursday to speak out against the measure, which allows for religious or medical exemptions.

The Maryland Heights Police Officers Association wrote on Facebook that at least five dispatchers and seven officers could quit over the new requirements.