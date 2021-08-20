Cities in St. Louis County to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers, more cities could follow

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Maryland Heights will require all city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30 or face termination, officials voted this week.
The municipality follows Webster Groves, St. Louis, health care providers and private businesses in the region mandating that workers get immunized. It may be a signal of things to come in other St. Louis County municipalities, said Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis.
“I think a number of cities are discussing it,” he said. “And I think you’ll probably see more doing it once the vaccine is fully approved” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines are approved in the U.S. through an emergency authorization, but the FDA could give full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine as soon as Monday, The New York Times reported Friday.
Several residents and some city workers attended the Maryland Heights City Council meeting Thursday to speak out against the measure, which allows for religious or medical exemptions.
The Maryland Heights Police Officers Association wrote on Facebook that at least five dispatchers and seven officers could quit over the new requirements.
“This resolution is a slap in the face to the officers of this once great department,” the post said. “This resolution shows that the mayor and city council, who gives officers authority to make arrests and possibly take a life if necessary, do not trust these same officers to make responsible decisions for their health and safety.”
It’s a similar argument to those being made by police unions across the country, which have voiced opposition or even sued over vaccine requirements.
But it also comes as police departments in the region face their own outbreaks.
St. Louis County police reported this month that 15 members of the department had tested positive for COVID-19, and the entire police department in Venice, Illinois, was forced to quarantine following an outbreak there.
Still, Maryland Heights Councilman Chuck Caverly, who was one of the three council members voting against the measure, said he was skeptical of the need for the mandate since city employees had largely managed to keep the virus at bay for 18 months.
“We’ve got a staff that’s navigated this very well,” he said. “I think it’s about personal choice.”
Mayor Mike Moeller disagreed, saying while roughly 80% of employees had already been vaccinated, the recent spread of the delta variant made a requirement even more necessary.
“There’s people opposed to it, both at work and in the general public, but I think they’re misinformed,” he said. “The vaccine does work, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said she wrestled with the need for a requirement there, in part because she was afraid of losing “loyal” employees who disagreed with the mandate.
But she said many of those people would likely qualify for a medical or religious exemption under the ordinance, and the loss of life from the pandemic was too high to ignore.
Missouri reported an average of 25 COVID-19 deaths each day over the past week.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases declined slightly from a peak two weeks earlier, to 2,529 on Friday, but was still up from 645 two months earlier.
St. Louis-area hospitalizations on Friday reached a high not seen since Jan. 26. Of the 586 hospitalized, 24 were pediatric patients and 13 were younger than 12.
The large health systems in the region — including BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital and Ascension — are all requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And St. Luke’s on Friday announced it plans to require proof of vaccination or negative test results for visitors in inpatient settings.
Washington University, which is affiliated with BJC, is requiring the vaccines for students and staff, as is St. Louis University.
The Biden administration also announced July 29 all federal employees will be required to provide their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated must wear a mask and get tested regularly.
The Department of Veterans Affairs also has a vaccine requirement for its medical employees, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a vaccine mandate recently for 25,000 health workers.
Nationwide, 60% of the population has gotten at least one dose, and 51% of people have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Missouri ranks 13th-lowest in the nation for percentage of population fully vaccinated.
In Missouri, 51% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 44% has been fully vaccinated, the state reported Friday.
Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Editor's note: This chart has been adjusted to reflect suspected and confirmed cases in hospitalized patients in early June. Previous updates only had confirmed case numbers.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .