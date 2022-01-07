Citigroup says employees who are unvaccinated as of Jan. 14 will be fired

NEW YORK — Citigroup Inc. will begin enforcing a previously-announced “no-jab, no job” policy as of Jan. 14, according to a source familiar with the matter, making it the first major Wall Street institution to implement a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The move comes as the financial industry, which has long-been keen to get back to business-as-usual, grapples with how to safely bring workers back to the office amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron COVID variant.

While Citigroup is the first Wall Street bank to enforce a vaccine mandate, a handful of other major U.S. companies have introduced “no-jab, no-job” policies, including Google and United Airlines, with varying degrees of stringency.

Citigroup said in October it would require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.

The bank said at the time it was complying with the President Joe Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a “large and important” client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.