Citing improving numbers, Illinois officials relax health rules in Metro East

There have been an average of 10 deaths and 1,527 new cases over the last seven days, data show.

A drive-through, mass vaccination site run by the Missouri National Guard opened Friday at Hydro Adventures, a water park that closed last year due to the pandemic, in Poplar Bluff.

At noon on Friday, cars snaked along Route 53 and into the park's parking lot as National Guard medics and local health care workers administered the Pfizer vaccine.

Amanda Fitzwater, operations director for the Butler County Health Department, said there were 1,950 spots for vaccinations, and they had completely filled up two days ago.

“It went quick,” she said.

In order to secure a spot, residents had to attest that they work in the health care field, are over 65 or have certain health conditions that qualify them for the states Phase 1B.

Health workers from the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center were there to administer vaccines, she said, along with nursing students and instructors from nearby Three Rivers College.

At an intersection, an employee of the nearby Rick’s 66 gas station handed out free water bottles from a cooler to the people waiting in line.