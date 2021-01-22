Citing improving numbers, Illinois officials relax health rules in Metro East

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that due to improving coronavirus statistics, movie theaters, casinos, cultural institutions, offices and fitness centers in the Metro East can open with capacity restrictions.
Region four, which includes Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties, has moved from the more restrictive tier three to tier two of Illinois’ coronavirus plan. All regions of the state have now moved to tier two, officials said.
“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” said health department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in the announcement of the change.
“We are pleased to hear our region as whole is trending in the right direction,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern in the statement. “We will continue to advocate to our residents to mask up, wash their hands, and stay safe so we can continue to increase capacity at our hospitals and reduce our positivity rates.”
Easing restrictions requires each region to meet metrics covering positivity rate and ICU capacity and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said that National Guard teams have opened six vaccination sites in Cook County, with roughly 25 more expected around the state in the next three weeks.
On Monday, phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan will also officially open, meaning roughly 3.2 million people who are over 65 or are “frontline essential workers." That category includes first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, prison inmates and guards and others.
Pre-registration will be required, and Pritzker said “a completely inadequate national supply” of vaccine would limit administration.
Pritzker, a Democrat, praised the efforts of President Joe Biden’s administration to unravel “the mess the previous administration left behind” and improve vaccine production and distribution. “It finally feels like help is on the way,” he said.
He also faulted the administration of vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities, with only about 94,000 of the 524,000 set aside having been administered.
Missouri on Friday reported 1,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths.
The state has reported a total of 445,621 cases and 6,527 deaths.
There have been an average of 10 deaths and 1,527 new cases over the last seven days, data show.
A drive-through, mass vaccination site run by the Missouri National Guard opened Friday at Hydro Adventures, a water park that closed last year due to the pandemic, in Poplar Bluff.
At noon on Friday, cars snaked along Route 53 and into the park's parking lot as National Guard medics and local health care workers administered the Pfizer vaccine.
Amanda Fitzwater, operations director for the Butler County Health Department, said there were 1,950 spots for vaccinations, and they had completely filled up two days ago.
“It went quick,” she said.
In order to secure a spot, residents had to attest that they work in the health care field, are over 65 or have certain health conditions that qualify them for the states Phase 1B.
Health workers from the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center were there to administer vaccines, she said, along with nursing students and instructors from nearby Three Rivers College.
At an intersection, an employee of the nearby Rick’s 66 gas station handed out free water bottles from a cooler to the people waiting in line.
“They’ve been in line for hours,” said Leann Hendrix, the owner of Rick’s 66.