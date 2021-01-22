Citing improving virus numbers, Illinois officials relax Metro East restrictions

In tier two, recreation and sporting facilities are limited to 25 guests or 25% of capacity, whichever is less, and groups of 10 or fewer are allowed. Indoor dining is still not permitted at bars and restaurants.

Edwardsville officials said they will re-open city-owned buildings including the library and City Hall. Masks will still be required, as will enhanced hand hygiene and other measures.

On Monday, phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan will also begin, meaning more than 3.2 million people who are over 65 or are “frontline essential workers" will now be eligible for the vaccine. That category includes first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, prison inmates and guards, and others. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said some of those workers have already been vaccinated, but did not provide any numbers.

Pritzker on Friday said that National Guard teams have opened six vaccination sites in Cook County, with roughly 25 more expected around the state in the next three weeks, including one planned for St. Clair County. Pharmacies will also begin administering the vaccine.

Pre-registration will be required, with Pritzker saying “a completely inadequate national supply” of vaccines will limit availability.