Citing 'unacceptable' virus spread, Page updates rules for adult sports

CLAYTON — Citing the “unacceptable” spread of the coronavirus among people in their 20s and 30s, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Friday released guidelines for adult sports during the pandemic.
The new guidelines are more nuanced than the previous guidelines issued in June. They are more restrictive in some ways, particularly when it comes to high-contact sports such as basketball. But the new guidelines move several sports to a new category, moderate-contact, where the restrictions are not as tight.
Informal pickup games are not covered by the sports guidelines, although health officials said any close contact with others without wearing masks poses some risk.
COMPETITIONS: No competitions, even scrimmages, are allowed in high-contact sports like basketball or boxing. The previous guideline allowed for competition but no tournaments.
Teams that play moderate-contact sports like baseball and ice hockey, may hold scrimmages, but no games against other teams.
Participants in low-contact sports such as diving and gymnastics may not have performances or showcases. Only tournaments that involve individual players, such as golf, may be played.
PRACTICES
For high-contact sports, drills are allowed with groups of up to 20 athletes, an increase from the previous limit of 10. And two coaches will be allowed, up from one. For moderate-contact sports, the limit is 30. Low-contact sports can have full practices, with some restrictions.
For high- and moderate-contact sports practices, each group of athletes must remain separated from other groups by at least 20 feet, and there must be a clearly demarcated barrier, such as cones or a wall.
All college sports are allowed if the governing body of the sport and conference allow the sport to be played and provide specific safety recommendations. All organized professional sports are allowed, but without spectators and provided that the owners of facilities submit their plan for operating procedures to the health department.
Full guidelines are scheduled to be posted today at stlcorona.com.
