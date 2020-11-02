City announces free testing site amid rise in coronavirus cases in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Free coronavirus testing will be available at an Affinia Healthcare site in south St. Louis this week.

Testing will be offered Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at Affinia Healthcare, 3930 South Broadway.

The free testing site, announced by the city health department, comes amid a rise cases in south city.

As of Monday, the city reported a total of 8,772 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,234 were residents of the south city zip code 63116, the most of any of the city's 27 zip codes.

The free testing, a partnership between the city and state health department along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is expected to continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the city did not say how long it would last.

