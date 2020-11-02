 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City announces free testing site amid rise in coronavirus cases in south St. Louis
0 comments

City announces free testing site amid rise in coronavirus cases in south St. Louis

Subscribe for $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — Free coronavirus testing will be available at an Affinia Healthcare site in south St. Louis this week.

Testing will be offered Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at Affinia Healthcare, 3930 South Broadway.

The free testing site, announced by the city health department, comes amid a rise cases in south city. 

As of Monday, the city reported a total of 8,772 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,234 were residents of the south city zip code 63116, the most of any of the city's 27 zip codes. 

The free testing, a partnership between the city and state health department along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is expected to continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the city did not say how long it would last. 

0 comments

Tags

Metro

Watch now: Nature Playscape under construction in Forest Park

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports