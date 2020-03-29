City closes public tennis, basketball courts and bars use of golf carts in Forest Park courses

St. Louis City is further restricting use of park facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Sunday.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Golf carts are now prohibited at Probstein and Highlands golf courses in Forest Park, officials said. Instead, golfers will walk the courses and should follow social distancing guidelines.

“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson in a press release.

The restrictions come after the city closed public playgrounds on Friday.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months