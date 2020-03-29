City closes public tennis, basketball courts and bars use of golf carts in Forest Park courses

Golf carts are now prohibited at Probstein and Highlands golf courses in Forest Park, officials said. Instead, golfers will walk the courses and should follow social distancing guidelines.
“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson in a press release.
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.
Nursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other "essential" businesses, when those workers are on duty.
A crew of golfers tee off at Hole 3 on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Forest Park golf course as a mother walks her children on the path along Skinker Boulevard. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com