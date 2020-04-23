City contracts with two hotels to shelter homeless amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The city has begun leasing rooms in two hotels to help shelter homeless people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nineteen rooms at the Mark Twain Hotel at Ninth and Pine streets downtown and the 33-room First Western Inn at 4828 North Broadway near Interstate 70 are available for shelter.

That adds to the extra spaces lined up earlier this month in part of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home on North Florissant Avenue.

Steve Conway, Mayor Lyda Krewson's chief of staff, said some rooms in other hotels may be leased as soon as next week.

The goal, he said, is to convince as many homeless individuals to get into shelters as possible to protect them from COVID-19. The extra space also helps existing shelters follow social distancing guidelines.

The city's contract with Mark Twain Hotel Partners LLC calls for payment of more than $12,000 between April 14 and the end of May.