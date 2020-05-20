City has 'sufficient' contact tracing capacity, health director reiterates

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city health director, reiterated Wednesday that he believes the city has "sufficient capacity" to carry out contact tracing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But Echols, in an appearance before the aldermanic Ways and Means Committee via Zoom teleconference, said "we're looking to hire a significant number of additional staff" later this year to help handle tracing duties.

"As influenza season approaches, there'll be an increase in other respiratory illnesses," Echols said. "As you all know, the symptom profile for COVID-19 is very similar to a lot of other diseases and conditions."

He said tracing is needed not just to monitor COVID-19 but other diseases and conditions too.

He said his department will also continue to enhance its IT capability to deal with contact tracing.

Some aldermen and others are worried because city staffing in that area — now equal to 10 employees — is much lower than deployed by some other governments. St. Louis County and Kansas City each are hiring as many as 100 contact tracers.