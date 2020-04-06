City leases former north St. Louis nursing home to shelter homeless during pandemic

ST. LOUIS — To expand the city’s capacity to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic, the city on Monday began leasing part of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home at 3225 North Florissant Avenue.

“Our goal is always to get people into housing,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “But we recognize that right now, individuals experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable. This is an important, potentially life-saving component of the city’s unprecedented response to COVID-19.”

The city will work with City Hope St. Louis, a nonprofit agency, to operate and manage the facility.

Each person housed at the building will undergo a health screening test before admittance. City Hope will provide several services to people staying at the facility, such as workshops on résumé writing, job search techniques and health and wellness.

Meals and laundry service will be available as well. People can stay there 24 hours a day, city officials said.