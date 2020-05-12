You are the owner of this article.
City offering small businesses supplies of masks, gloves
City offering small businesses supplies of masks, gloves

State office buildings open downtown

PFC Josiah Pendleton of the Missouri National Guard takes the temperature of a state employee as the Wainwright State Office building opens to employees on Monday, May 4, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The city is offering small businesses supplies of masks and gloves prior to nonessential businesses being allowed to reopen, officials said Tuesday.

Businesses will have to apply on the city's website. The personal protective equipment will become available starting Thursday.

“Over the past several weeks, our small businesses have faced tremendous hardships and made extraordinary sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to help them protect their employees and the public as some of them begin to safely and responsibly reopen on May 18.”

City officials have said that businesses will be encouraged to have employees wear masks if they interact with the public.

Eligible businesses must be located in the city and have no more than 10 on-site employees, officials said. Sole proprietors are allowed to apply. Medical or dental offices are not eligible.

Businesses that are approved to receive PPE will need to pick up supplies from one of three city locations, officials said. The city is prepared to provide "at least" 700 packages of PPE starting Thursday. Each package includes 20 masks and 10 pairs of gloves.

The mayor’s office is working with the St. Louis Development Corporation, License Collector Mavis T. Thompson and the South Grand Community Improvement District to provide PPE. 

