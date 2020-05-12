City offering small businesses supplies of masks, gloves

ST. LOUIS — The city is offering small businesses supplies of masks and gloves prior to nonessential businesses being allowed to reopen, officials said Tuesday.

Businesses will have to apply on the city's website. The personal protective equipment will become available starting Thursday.

“Over the past several weeks, our small businesses have faced tremendous hardships and made extraordinary sacrifices because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to help them protect their employees and the public as some of them begin to safely and responsibly reopen on May 18.”

City officials have said that businesses will be encouraged to have employees wear masks if they interact with the public.

Eligible businesses must be located in the city and have no more than 10 on-site employees, officials said. Sole proprietors are allowed to apply. Medical or dental offices are not eligible.