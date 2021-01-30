City to give 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines today at Union Station

ST. LOUIS — About 1,000 people are set to receive a COVID-19 vaccination today at Union Station.
About 200 to 250 people set to get a dose were lined up early outside, but the line had moved inside by mid-morning.
On Friday afternoon, the city sent out a notification to roughly 1,000 people, all who had registered through the city health department notification system, that they could get a vaccine today. All met the qualifications for those with priority to get the vaccines now, such as being 65 and older or with qualifying health conditions, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Those who registered self-reported information about themselves, including their age, health condition and addresses; the city is not verifying the information they submitted.
Those seeking a vaccine at Union Station must present the email showing they are on the list to receive vaccines. Each vaccine recipient is booked in a two-hour time slot specified in each email — either from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The city anticipates receiving vaccine doses continuously from the state, Long said. The soonest the next batch would arrive would be next week with a similar distribution and notification program.
"The supply of what’s being made available is not keeping up with how many people are currently eligible to be vaccinated," Long said, saying the city did not notify the media or the public about the vaccination site because it didn't want thousands of people arriving.
On Thursday, the city health department vaccinated 1,000 people, with priority given to first responders. The next day, it vaccinated an additional 1,700 people, with the priority going to first responders, city workers older than 65 and those with qualifying health conditions.
The vaccine doses are sensitive to temperature, which is playing a role in the quickness of distribution and notification. Long gave the example of if the city expects 500 people to show up but only 200 do, that leaves 300 unthawed vaccines that must be immediately distributed. In that case, more people who signed up through the notification program would get emails from the health department to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Friday that local health systems had administered upwards of 159,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Missouri reported on Friday that nearly 351,000 people have received a first dose of vaccine, or 5.7% of the population, up from 326,000 the day before. And of those, nearly 107,000 have received a second dose.
In St. Louis, 5.1% of the population have received a first dose, and in St. Louis County, 5.5%, according to state data.
Other counties in the St. Louis area counties have planned several large-scale vaccination clinics over the coming weeks, adding to urgent efforts in Missouri and Illinois to boost inoculation numbers.