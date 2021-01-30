City to give 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines today at Union Station

ST. LOUIS — About 1,000 people are set to receive a COVID-19 vaccination today at Union Station.

About 200 to 250 people set to get a dose were lined up early outside, but the line had moved inside by mid-morning.

On Friday afternoon, the city sent out a notification to roughly 1,000 people, all who had registered through the city health department notification system, that they could get a vaccine today. All met the qualifications for those with priority to get the vaccines now, such as being 65 and older or with qualifying health conditions, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Those who registered self-reported information about themselves, including their age, health condition and addresses; the city is not verifying the information they submitted.

Those seeking a vaccine at Union Station must present the email showing they are on the list to receive vaccines. Each vaccine recipient is booked in a two-hour time slot specified in each email — either from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The city anticipates receiving vaccine doses continuously from the state, Long said. The soonest the next batch would arrive would be next week with a similar distribution and notification program.

