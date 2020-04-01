You are the owner of this article.
Clayton splits up its officers, moving half into a school to limit virus risk
CLAYTON — Half of the Clayton Police Department's patrol division has moved into Wydown Middle School to spread out the officers. The other officers will stay at the police station on south Brentwood Boulevard.

"Dividing the patrol personnel should prevent an entire squad or more from being quarantined if one officer is infected with COVID-19," interim police Chief Mark Smith said in a Facebook post.

The move follows a similar one in St. Ann, where police Chief Aaron Jimenez said he decided early in March to split the department into two precincts.

At least one officer in both the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments has tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Other officers have been quarantined as a preventive measure, officials said.

Last month one officer in the Normandy Police Department was tested for COVID-19 and eight other officers were quarantined. Three officers were quarantined in Wentzville because they recently traveled out of state, officials said.

Gov. Mike Parson has said law enforcement and other emergency responders were being sent additional personal protective equipment.

The St. Louis County Police Department has asked retired officers if they would be willing to return if needed, a spokesman previously said.

