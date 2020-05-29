Clergy distribute masks as St. Louis churches prepare to hold in-person services

PAGEDALE — Representatives from churches across the St. Louis area lined up in their cars at Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday to pick up masks that they plan to distribute to their congregants to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

The 24:1 Clergy Coalition, along with the St. Louis Clergy Coalition and the Baptist Ministers Union, gave out the masks throughout the day and plan to continue distribution on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clergy also distributed masks in the city of St. Louis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We encourage people to wear masks during services and maintain social distancing," said the Rev. E.G. Shields Jr., president of the 24:1 Clergy Coalition. "The need is great. It's astronomical. We ran out of masks on Tuesday and Wednesday."

The giveaway saw a rush of people picking up masks Thursday morning, Shields said. The more than 125,000 masks were acquired after requests were made to the state, St. Louis County and the St. Louis mayor's office.

The organization asked churches to send representatives to pick up hundreds of masks at a time to give to their worshipers, but said it's not turning away people who are asking for masks for themselves.