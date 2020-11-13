Coming Tuesday: Restrictions in St. Louis County on leaving home, dining out and more

And he said it could have been avoided if there had been a national masking mandate or a national strategy for controlling the virus.

Bars and restaurants will be closed to inside patrons, although outside dining will be open and customers will be able to take home prepared food and cocktails.

“Restaurants and bars are struggling,” he said. “So please support them ... These are the folks that are hustling to make sure that you have to-go meal that you can enjoy in your home. They have bills to pay as well.”

Workers can go to the office, but they will be strongly advised to work at home.

Businesses, including gyms, and places of worship, will be reduced to 25% of their occupancy limits, from 50%. Gym patrons and people attending houses of worship will be required to wear masks when they are working out or attending services. The maximum gathering of any kind will be reduced to 10, from 49.

Youth sports that are part of schools will be allowed to continue as they have under current guidelines, the source said. Club sports teams will be required to submit plans to the health department to show how they plan to mitigate virus transmission. Page said all participants in organized sports must wear masks unless they are actively playing in a game.