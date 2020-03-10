Concern grows over threat to blood supply caused by the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — The regional blood center that provides blood supplies to St. Louis area hospitals has sent donations to help relieve emergency shortages in the Northwest, the area hit hardest by the coronavirus.

But the center is also trying to prepare for its own possible drops in donations.

“We are concerned about a similar impact here in our region,” said Kirby Winn, spokesman for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The Mississippi Valley center is the exclusive provider of blood products to more than 115 hospitals in parts of Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri, including 24 hospitals in the St. Louis area.

In Washington state, an increasing number of blood drives have been taken off the calendar as employees work from home, schools close and events are cancelled. With fewer opportunities to donate, the community’s blood supply “is at risk of collapse in coming days,” warned a statement Monday from Bloodworks Northwest.

“The cancellation of blood drives creates a serious public health concern since nearly 60% of our blood supply is collected at mobile blood drives,” Curt Bailey, Bloodworks president, said in the statement. “Without access to locations where the public can donate blood, we’re at a tipping point where children and adults experiencing trauma, those going through cancer treatment, and premature babies, among others, will not have blood available.”