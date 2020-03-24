You are the owner of this article.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to 227 in Missouri, 1,535 in Illinois
Site personnel check people in at a BJC HealthCare pre-registration coronavirus testing site in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. In order to get tested patients must receive a referral from a healthcare provider after pre-screening. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS — A total of 227 people in Missouri and 1,535 people in Illinois have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to sate health departments Tuesday. 

Illinois also reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 16, along with the 250 new cases Tuesday. The cases announced Tuesday include three new cases in St. Clair County in Metro East, for a total of seven cases in the county. 

In Missouri, there have been at least five deaths, including people who have died from the disease in St. LouisSt. Louis County and St. Charles County. 

The totals are likely to go up as testing continues to ramp up in both states, state leaders have said. This week, Missouri loosened criteria for testing as more commercial testing has become available in the state. 

In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state has a testing capacity of 2,000 per day and hopes to raise the capacity to more than 4,000 a day soon as more labs become operational.

