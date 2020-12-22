Confusion reigns as companies, industries try to navigate COVID-19 vaccine rollout

NEW YORK — U.S. companies and industry groups trying to move their workers to the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine remain confused about conflicting state and local guidelines on how shots will be administered and to which workers, even as millions of doses make their way across the country.

An independent advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday voted that 30 million essential workers are next in line for vaccines. Those vaccinations are expected to start in January or February.

While states often follow CDC guidelines, they generally have broad discretion when it comes to vaccine distribution.

The panel listed categories including first responders, teachers, and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, public transit and at the U.S. Postal Service.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was faced with the tough choice of ranking a vast group of essential workers who, according to a list by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, make up nearly 70% of the U.S. labor force.