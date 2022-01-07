Congressional watchdog warns U.S. health agency unprepared to take over COVID vaccine program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appears unprepared to assume full responsibility for the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine program, including activities currently managed by the Pentagon, according to a draft government watchdog report reviewed by Reuters.

The report cites a failure to ensure HHS has enough staff or a clear timeline for taking over those additional responsibilities.

The COVID-19 vaccine program, dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” by the Trump administration in May 2020, involved hundreds of officials from multiple agencies.

The program has invested more than $30 billion to develop, manufacture and purchase vaccines, including from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE that have been used to inoculate nearly 200 million Americans, as well as shots that have not been authorized for U.S. use.

It continues to oversee approval and funding of other potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

In May 2021, the Biden administration ordered HHS to begin assuming responsibilities of the program shared with the Department of Defense by the end of 2021, according to the report by Congress’ auditing agency, the Government Accountability Office.