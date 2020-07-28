Conservation Department closes St. Louis regional office amid rising COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Conservation has closed its St. Louis regional office, citing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County in recent weeks.
The office, located at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles County, will be closed until further notice.
All outdoor spaces and fishing lakes in the conservation area remain open. The All In Bait & Tackle Shop, operated by an independent vendor, will also remain open. Visitors are reminded to observe social distancing and other COVID-19-related guidelines when on the area.
“The MDC St. Louis regional leadership team carefully weighed the public services our regional office was providing with the public health risks of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County,” MDC St. Louis Regional Administrator Julianne Stone said in a statement. “We made the difficult decision to reclose the office after determining it was the best course of action to protect the health of our visitors and staff.”
Stone added that her leadership staff is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and that should there be other changes in the COVID outlook for St. Charles County or elsewhere in the region, MDC will be prepared to respond appropriately.
All other MDC public facilities will remain open, including Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood, the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in High Ridge, and the August A. Busch Shooting Range and outdoor Education Center in Defiance.
MDC said it strongly encourages visitors to wear face coverings at its locations. Any local ordinances mandating wearing of face coverings will also be observed.
