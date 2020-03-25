Coronavirus cases rise in St. Charles and Jefferson counties
Coronavirus cases rise in St. Charles and Jefferson counties

St. Charles and Jefferson county officials announced more COVID-19 cases late Wednesday.

Jefferson County reported three new cases, boosting the county total to seven. The new patients were a man in his 50s and two women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s, the county said. Two are travel related, the third is under investigation.

The total number of positive tests in St. Charles rose at least three to 18, with five pending with the state laboratory. The figure includes three residents at the Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center, said county spokeswoman Mary Enger, but she did not have more information on the three new cases released late Wednesday.

To date, one person has died from the coronavirus in St. Charles County. 

