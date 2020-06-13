Coronavirus hospital admissions tick up locally
Coronavirus hospital admissions tick up locally

Supermoon rises over healthcare workers

A super moon rises over the Barnes-Jewish Hospital medical center, including the Siteman Cancer Center, right, and the BJC Center for Outpatient Health, as seen from Art Hill in Forest Park on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The region logged 124 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and five more people died from the disease.

Missouri reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state's total to 15,810. Deaths in the state rose by seven people, to a total of 879. 

New hospital admissions for COVID-19 infections among the region's four major medical systems ticked up to 23 people, up 10 from the day prior. But the seven-day average of hospitalizations remained unchanged at 15. The total number of hospitalizations decreased to 235  from 258 the day prior. The number of patients in intensive care ticked up to 61 from 57.

St. Louis County hit 500 deaths from the disease, up one from the day before. St. Charles County reported three new deaths, for a total of 67. No new deaths were reported in the city. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

