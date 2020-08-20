Coronavirus hospitalizations trend down across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the St. Louis region continued to trend downward Thursday.

The area's seven-day rolling average of total hospitalizations has mostly trended down over the past week, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. On Thursday, the number sat at 268, down from 272 Wednesday.

The task force represents the area's four major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.

New coronavirus-related hospital admissions in the region also fell Thursday to 33, down from 38 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of new admissions also fell slightly, from 40 to 39.

Fifty-six COVID-19 patients were discharged from the region's hospitals on Wednesday, bringing the number of patients discharged since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,707.

The number of new reported coronavirus cases in Missouri again topped 1,000 Thursday, marking the 15th time in the past 17 days Missouri has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

There were 1,058 total new cases reported in Missouri on Thursday, for a statewide case count of 71,733 cases since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, for a total of 1,417.