Coronavirus outbreak at Harris-Stowe State University closes campus

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University has shut down its campus after eight administrative employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The staff members all worked in the Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building.
All campus buildings will undergo a deep cleaning before the university is expected to reopen on August 10, including the William L. Clay Sr. Early Childhood Development Center.
The fall semester is expected to start with in-person and online classes on August 24.
