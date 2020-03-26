You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus outbreak at St. Louis nursing home sickens four residents and two employees
Coronavirus outbreak at St. Louis nursing home sickens four residents and two employees

ST. LOUIS — Four residents and two employees of a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The four residents of Life Care Center of St. Louis are hospitalized, the home’s executive director Sean Buckley said in a written statement. The two employees were directed to stay at home.

The nursing home at 3520 Chouteau Avenue is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions. Another Life Care facility in Kansas City was the site of Kansas’ first coronavirus death.

The Life Care Center of St. Louis is the second nursing home in the area to publicly report cases of COVID-19. Three residents of a nursing home in St. Charles, Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first of the six cases at Life Care Center of St. Louis was confirmed Tuesday in a resident who was hospitalized March 18 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Buckley said. The facility then isolated anyone who may have had contact with the four residents, he said.

Two residents who later exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus were taken to the hospital Monday, Buckley said. A fourth resident was hospitalized Tuesday.

Life Care Center also operates a nursing home in Bridgeton and a nursing home in Chesterfield.

The company in recent weeks has instituted guidelines by federal, state and local health officials to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Buckley said. That includes screening employees, visitors and vendors arriving at the building and sending anyone with a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees to return home.

Buckley did not release more details about the cases. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

