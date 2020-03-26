Coronavirus outbreak at St. Louis nursing home sickens four residents and two employees

ST. LOUIS — Four residents and two employees of a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The four residents of Life Care Center of St. Louis are hospitalized, the home’s executive director Sean Buckley said in a written statement. The two employees were directed to stay at home.

The nursing home at 3520 Chouteau Avenue is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions. Another Life Care facility in Kansas City was the site of Kansas’ first coronavirus death.

The Life Care Center of St. Louis is the second nursing home in the area to publicly report cases of COVID-19. Three residents of a nursing home in St. Charles, Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first of the six cases at Life Care Center of St. Louis was confirmed Tuesday in a resident who was hospitalized March 18 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Buckley said. The facility then isolated anyone who may have had contact with the four residents, he said.