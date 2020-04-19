Coronavirus patients discharged from hospital still travel road to recovery

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — On Sunday, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated the release of its 100th COVID-19 patient. His name was Maurice Cooley.

“I want everybody to be aware and look out for each other,” Cooley, 58, told reporters from a wheelchair, adding: “I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not.”

Though nurses and other health-care professionals cheered him out the front door, that didn’t mean he was in the clear.

“He’s still not completely COVID-free,” Dr. Ankit Nahata, director of the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s, said in a telephone interview. “He’s just stable enough that he doesn’t need to be in the hospital. He’s still contagious.”

On Sunday, there were still 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients at St. Mary’s, including nine in intensive care and an additional 11 patients of interest for whom test results were not back.

Nahata said most people with COVID-19 are recovering in the community.