Coronavirus patients discharged from hospital still travel road to recovery

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — On Sunday, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated the release of its 100th COVID-19 patient. His name was Maurice Cooley.
“I want everybody to be aware and look out for each other,” Cooley, 58, told reporters from a wheelchair, adding: “I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not.”
Though nurses and other health-care professionals cheered him out the front door, that didn’t mean he was in the clear.
“He’s still not completely COVID-free,” Dr. Ankit Nahata, director of the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s, said in a telephone interview. “He’s just stable enough that he doesn’t need to be in the hospital. He’s still contagious.”
On Sunday, there were still 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients at St. Mary’s, including nine in intensive care and an additional 11 patients of interest for whom test results were not back.
Nahata said most people with COVID-19 are recovering in the community.
In Cooley’s case, he was treated and released April 8 from St. Mary’s emergency room. One day later, his test results came back positive for COVID-19. He eventually struggled to breathe again, particularly after he coughed. On April 16, he was admitted to the hospital and treated with oxygen and other therapies.
“He improved pretty rapidly,” Nahata said.
Cooley grew up in Clinton-Peabody, a public housing complex just south of downtown St. Louis. Until the mid-1990s, he used to travel a lot for his job training employees at Shoney’s restaurants. He said he’s been disabled for several years and now lives in north St. Louis.
He doesn't know where he picked up the virus.
On Sunday afternoon, Floyd Preyor, a friend, picked him up from the hospital.
“We are just glad he’s OK,” said Preyor, 60.
Cooley got in the passenger seat and coughed. Preyor rolled the windows down farther.
Preyor wasn’t wearing a face mask.
“That’s not a good thing,” Nahata said later.
But Nahata said it was more important that Cooley wear a facemask, which he was when he left the hospital. Cooley was also instructed to self-quarantine. Cooley last had a temperature on Saturday of 101.5 degrees.
Cooley said he planned to sit still the next few days and then call the hospital to report his progress.
“I am not 100 percent,” he said.
