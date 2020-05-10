Coronavirus task force reports falling number of hospitalizations

Updated at 5:20 p.m. Sunday with new case counts.
ST. LOUIS — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is on a downward trend, reported the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Sunday.
Hospitalizations decreased by 35 across the task force's hospital systems, from 540 on Saturday to 505 on Sunday. The task force represents the hospital systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
The weekly moving average of hospitalizations has fallen from 608 on Saturday to 586 on Sunday, officials said.
The number of patients in intensive care increased only slightly, from 138 on Saturday to 140 on Sunday. And the number of patients on ventilators also increased slightly, from 108 on Saturday to 111 on Sunday.
Fifteen patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 were discharged on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,663 patients have been discharged from the pandemic force's hospital systems.
The state of Missouri has seen an increase of 178 new cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 9,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ten people have died from the virus in the state over the past day, officials said on Sunday.
In Illinois, state officials announced 1,656 new cases for a total of 77,741, and 57 new deaths over the past 24 hours for a total of 3,406 in the state.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
The city of St. Louis announced 29 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 1,513 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. City officials announced one new death on Sunday for a total of 86.
St. Louis County announced 68 new positive cases on Sunday.
St. Charles County announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and one new death, for a total of 669 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday.
Madison County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 431 in the county. There have been 31 deaths in the county, but no new deaths as of Sunday, officials said.
St. Clair County officials confirmed 26 new cases of the virus on Sunday for a total of 761 cases. Officials said positive cases range from children under 10 years old to patients in their 90s. Three people have died in the county over the past 24 hours, for a death total of 59.
