Coronavirus task force reports falling number of hospitalizations

Updated at 5:20 p.m. Sunday with new case counts.

ST. LOUIS — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is on a downward trend, reported the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Sunday.

Hospitalizations decreased by 35 across the task force's hospital systems, from 540 on Saturday to 505 on Sunday. The task force represents the hospital systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The weekly moving average of hospitalizations has fallen from 608 on Saturday to 586 on Sunday, officials said.

The number of patients in intensive care increased only slightly, from 138 on Saturday to 140 on Sunday. And the number of patients on ventilators also increased slightly, from 108 on Saturday to 111 on Sunday.

Fifteen patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 were discharged on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,663 patients have been discharged from the pandemic force's hospital systems.

The state of Missouri has seen an increase of 178 new cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 9,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ten people have died from the virus in the state over the past day, officials said on Sunday.