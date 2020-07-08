Coronavirus temporarily closes south St. Louis day care serving 50 children

ST. LOUIS — KinderCare closed its children’s day care on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday after cases of the coronavirus were reported.

The facility will reopen Friday after a “professional deep cleaning,” according to a company statement.

“We’ll also use that time to retrain our staff on our health and safety protocols to ensure we’re delivering the highest standards possible,” the statement read.

The KinderCare has 16 staff members who care for about 50 children. The company would not say how many cases were reported or whether the cases were among children or staff.

To prevent the spread of infection, families were asked not to use alternate care for their children while the center is closed.

The news comes as local officials grapple with how to safely open schools in the fall. Measures KinderCare have in place — in addition to daily temperature checks, frequent hand-washing and extra cleaning — include requiring teachers to wear masks and having a separate “sick space” where a teacher can care for a sick child until a family member can pick up the child.

